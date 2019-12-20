1/2 Impeachment and the Supreme Court @ConradMBlack

This post was originally published on this site
Image: “Congress could indict a ham sandwich.”  Here, an exotic ham sandwich, with grilled cheese.  Public domain.

Conrad Black, author, Donald J. Trump, A President Like No Other, discusses impeachment and Russiagate (1 of 2) Does this pass Constitutional muster?  To be seen. Either we maintain impeachment as an extremely rare event, or  . . . if it’s what Gerald Ford said, anything the Congress decides it’s for. If that, then the Supreme Court ought to state it. Here, no actual evidence of a crime.

from https://audioboom.com/posts/7459840

Thanks! You've already liked this
No comments