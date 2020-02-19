10 job vacancies in Russia for foreigners (February 2020)

If you are still on the lookout for that perfect job position in Russia, never miss a chance to find out about the best opportunities currently available on the market! This month, there are some interesting positions open at KIA Motors Russia, the Russian Post and even Wargaming. Plus, as usual, there are a range of companies looking for native English editors, translators, and teachers. What’s good is that many of these employers offer relocation support!

Company: KIA Motors Russia & CIS

Location: Moscow

Date posted: 12.02.20

Salary: Not specified

Description: Are you fluent in Korean and English? There is an opportunity for you at KIA Motors Russia & CIS. They are looking for the right candidate to settle migration issues, provide support to expat professionals and their families, manage daily office inquiries and coordinate work with service providers. In addition, the position will involve taking care of office needs, paperwork, and organizing events and other activities. To apply, one should have excellent organization skills and relevant experience. Among the benefits: health insurance, corporate training, and fitness compensation.

Company: Pochta Rossii (The Russian Post)

Location: Moscow

Date posted: 07.02.20

Salary: Not specified

Description: The international business division of the Russian Post is looking for an experienced Key Account Manager to be responsible for building strong relationships with customers from Europe and North America (e-commerce companies, logistics providers and retail businesses). In this position, the candidate will negotiate contracts, find new clients, monitor customers’ payments, and manage all customer-related information. To apply, candidates should have a master’s degree, a minimum of three years of relevant experience, fluent English and ideally another foreign language.

Getty Images

Company: Luxoft

Location: St. Petersburg

Date posted: 10.02.20

Salary: Not specified

Description: A digital strategy and software engineering firm is looking for an experienced B2B content creator to join its marketing team. Among the responsibilities: developing content for key channels (website, social media, digital campaigns), monitoring the production of videos, podcasts, webinars and creating concepts for highly targeted campaigns. The employer is seeking a native English editor with at least five years of experience in developing B2B content and writing for IT, great storytelling skills and openness to critical feedback. Relocation program, health insurance, professional training, and corporate fitness discounts are all on offer.

Company: Awatera

Location: Moscow

Date posted: 11.02.20

Salary: from 167,000 rubles ($2,631) per month

Description: A translation services company based in Moscow is looking for a native English speaker to join its editorial team. A successful candidate will be responsible for editing translations made from Russian into English and consulting translators. To apply, make sure you have a higher education diploma (ideally in linguistics), previous experience in editing, and confident Russian skills. The role is full-time, but there is an option to work remotely.

Getty Images

Company: Wargaming

Location: St. Petersburg

Date posted: 16.02.20

Salary: Not specified

Description: Wargaming St. Petersburg (Lesta Studio) is looking for a Content Manager with native English for the ‘World of Warships’ project. The role will involve producing videos for the project’s English YouTube channel, participating in long-term planning and development of the channel. To apply, one should be fluent in English, passionate about games, preferably some knowledge about ‘World of Warships’ and experience in localization and hosting videos. While the salary is to be negotiated, the employer offers health insurance and a corporate fitness program, among other things.

Company: Lingvoexpert

Location: St. Petersburg

Date posted: 13.02.20

Salary: Not specified

Description: An English language school based in St. Petersburg is hiring a native English teacher to work with adults for up to 30 academic hours a week. A successful candidate should have a higher education degree, at least one year of teaching experience and ideally a TEFL/CELTA certificate. The school will provide full relocation support including accommodation, visa support, health insurance, and free Russian lessons.

Company: LuxEnglish

Location: Moscow

Date posted: 15.02.20

Salary: from 80,000 rubles ($1,263) per month

Description: If you are interested in a long-term teaching position in Moscow, there is one open at LuxEnglish school. They are looking not only for native speakers, but for any fluent speakers of English interested in working with 3 to 10-year-old kids with games and various activities. The school is offering methodological support and work within a young and friendly team.

Getty Images

Company: Sun School

Location: Moscow

Date posted: 17.02.20

Salary: Not specified

Description: A private kindergarten is inviting native English teachers to work with kids under six years old. Successful candidates will be teaching with games and outdoor activities, together with a Russian assistant. They are looking for native speakers only, ideally with relevant experience and a loving and positive personality. The work is from Monday to Friday (from 3 to 8 pm) from 5 to 15 kids in a group.

Company: ALIBRA School

Location: Moscow

Date posted: 17.02.20

Salary: Not specified

Description: Another English language school based in the capital of Russia is hiring native English teachers to join its team. The job is full-time and will involve working with individuals and groups, preparing students for international exams. To apply, make sure you have a higher education degree and relevant teaching experience with adults and teenagers. In return, the employer promises opportunities to learn Russian, comfortable work environment, corporate events and friendly team.

Company: Elite Educational Development

Location: Moscow

Date posted: 10.02.20

Salary: $1,565 (1,200 GBP) per week

Description: A Russian family living in Moscow is looking for a long-term native English nanny with teaching qualifications for their 1.5-year-old boy. The responsibilities will include providing full early development care and language teaching, helping and organizing the daily routine as well as cooking, cleaning and traveling with the family if needed. The position is full-time (4 days on/3 off) and live-out with accommodation fully covered by the client.

