11 Dead After Two Shootings In Hanau, Germany, How Much Is Enough For EU?

southfront.org

Donate

On February 19th, 9 people were killed in two shootings at shisha bars in the German city of Hanau, local police reported.

“As we just reported, there were gun shots in Hanau at around 10 p.m. on Wednesday [February 19th] evening, injuring several people. According to the latest findings, the police can now confirm that eight people were fatally injured. The search for the perpetrators is in full swing. There is still no reliable knowledge of the background.”

Later, the number of victims was updated to 9 fatal injuries.

A bit after 6 AM local time on February 20th, police tweeted that they had found the culprit, but he was dead in his apartment, alongside another dead body. The identities of both have yet to be revealed.

❗ #Update nach #Schießerei in #Hanau ❗ Mutmaßlicher Täter wurde leblos an seiner Wohnanschrift in #Hanau aufgefunden. Zudem entdeckten Spezialkräfte der Polizei dort eine weitere Leiche. Die Ermittlungen dauern an. Aktuell gibt es keine Hinweise auf weitere Täter. — Polizei Südosthessen (@Polizei_soh) February 20, 2020

“The alleged perpetrator was discovered lifeless at his home address in Hanau. Special police officers also discovered another body there. The investigation is ongoing. There are currently no indications of other perpetrators.”

Hanau is a generally small city with a population of about 100,000, and is located approximately 25 kilometers southeast from Frankfurt.

According to local media, eight or nine shots were fired at the Midnight shisha bar on Heumarkt in the centre of the town.

A vehicle was seen leaving the scene. Soon afterwards, shots were fired at a second shisha bar, the Arena Bar & Café in Kurt-Schumacher-Platzin the western Kesselstadt district.

German newspaper Bild reported that it has the identity of the shooter, along with a confessional letter that expresses a far-right motive for the attack.

Bild also said, without citing a source, that the man also left a video claiming responsibility.

A witness, who was passing by provided a description of the situation:

49-year-old Ali Mengücek said that he was walking home with his two daughters, when he saw four men, who were “all quite tall and fairly young,” 40 or under.

He said they were standing in groups of two, about 30 meters apart. He walked in between them, telling his two girls to pick up the pace.

“I live about 50 meters past where they were standing. When I got home and shut the door, then I heard the six shots. I believe this was six or seven minutes after I had walked past with my two little children. I then opened the window, people were running back and forth and screaming. Within about five minutes, police were on the scene,” Mengücek said.

The shisha bar is a focal meeting point for a tight-knit Kurdish community, and many of the victims reportedly live on the same street where the bar is.

Various politicians offered their condolences, but one thing rings true in recent weeks, with attacks taking place in London, Brussels, and other cities in Europe.

Be it against jihadist extremism, or far-right extremism, Europe’s generally policy in security against any such attacks is woefully underwhelming.

Providing asylum to known terrorists, and believing there are reformed, after which they carry out or orchestrate terror attacks is one evidence of that.

Another is that people appear to be more involved in far-right views that, evidently, also sometimes reach the levels of extremism and result in numerous deaths.

A similar recent incident took place in Germany in November, when a man attempted to enter a synagogue and carry out a mass shooting, when he shot at nearby passers and in a kebab shop.

Taking justice in one’s own hands, be either as far-right extremism or jihadism and being able to freely carry out such attacks is evidence of how inadequate EU security policy is.

MORE ON THE TOPIC:

Donate

from https://southfront.org/11-dead-after-two-shootings-in-hanau-germany-how-much-is-enough-for-eu/