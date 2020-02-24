13 Turkish Soldiers Were Killed In Airstrike In Southern Idlib: Reports

southfront.org

On February 24, 13 Turkish soldiers were killed and several others were injured in aistrikes in southern Idlib, according to reports by pro-Turkish sources and Russian media.

Russia’s state-run news angecy RIA Novosti reported that the incident had taken place in the area near the villages of Kansafra and Bara, while pro-Turkish sources also named the location of Kafr Nabl. All these points are loated within the area of the ongoing Syrian Army advance there.

According to Turkish authorities, 21 Turkish service member had died in the Greater Idlib operation so far. If the February 24 incident is confirmed, the number of casualties of Turkish forces in their Idlib gamble will become over 30.

