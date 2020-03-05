15 attacks on Russia’s Khmeimim air base documented so far in 2020, says Putin

MOSCOW, March 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that 15 attacks on Russia’s Khmeimim air base in Syria had been documented so far in 2020.

“Attacks by radicals on Russia’s Khmeimim air base have persisted. On March 1, there was another attempt to attack it from multiple rocket launchers,” the Russian leader said on the outcomes of the talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. “Since the start of the year, we have documented 15 attacks on Khmeimim.”

Putin stated that since the start of the year, the Idlib militant formations have increased their activity, repeatedly shelling the positions of the Syrian government army and the civilian population. He added that Russia has informed the Turkish military about every attack on its air base.

“Essentially, the militants have managed to provoke the renewal of hostilities,” the Russian leader stated, reminding that the Turkish military had suffered significant losses. Putin has expressed his condolences to Erdogan, to the families of those killed and to the Turkish nation.

from https://tass.com/world/1127269