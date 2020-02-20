19-year-old jailed for plotting mass shooting in Russia's Far East

KHABAROVSK, February 20. /TASS/. A district military court in Russia’s Far Eastern Khabarovsk region sentenced a 19-year-old young man to eight years behind bars for plotting a mass shooting at a local school, the press service of the Khabarovsk Region FSB department said on Thursday.

“The First eastern district military court sentenced Onufrienko A.K., a 19-year-old resident of the regional administrative center [Khabarovsk], to eight years in prison for attempting and preparing to commit a terror attack on School No.30 in the city of Khabarovsk,” the department said in a statement.

The man was also found guilty of illegal acquisition and possession of firearms; making public calls for extremism; making public calls for terrorist acts and publicly expressing views that justify and promote terrorism; and undergoing training for performing a terrorist act.

According to investigators, the young man was a follower of the so-called school shooting ideology and planned to carry out a mass killing motivated by political hatred. He planned to legally acquire a shotgun and had already submitted the required documents to state authorities.

Simultaneously, he tried to purchase a gun illegally, looking for gun dealers online, FSB said.

“Officers of the Federal Security Service (FSB) department in the Khabarovsk Territory managed to establish and record Onufrienko A.K.’s plans to carry out an armed assault on School No.30 in Khabarovsk. Therefore, the plotter was detained and placed under arrest,” the statement says.

In his home, law enforcement officers seized leaflets of a far-right movement, symbols of the ‘school shooting’ ideology, an ammo belt, a sawed-off double-barreled shotgun and 95 cartridges for it.

The man pleaded guilty and cooperated with investigators.

The sentencing is yet to enter force and can be appealed within ten days.

from https://tass.com/society/1122225