2019 Coup in Bolivia
== Planning the Coup ==
[[File:Golpe-bolivia-2019-red-01-1-1536×1372.png|thumb|”The [https://www.celag.org/ee-uu-y-la-construccion-del-golpe-en-bolivia/ researchers] created a damning map that links the U.S. deep state, including NGO’s, as well as the U.S. government, the private sector and the media that were pivotal to the coup against Morales
In early October, weeks before the elections, leaked audio files of conversation between the coup plotters enabled a detailed description of what was ongoing in an English-language two-part series ([https://bbackdoors.wordpress.com/2019/10/08/us-hands-against-bolivia-part-i/ 1] ([http://archive.is/ND7Ki archive]) [https://bbackdoors.wordpress.com/2019/10/10/us-hands-against-bolivia-part-ii-media-strategy/ 2] ([http://archive.is/zicpR archive])). The audio files, originally posted on dropbox but since deleted, can be found [https://www.tercerainformacion.es/articulo/internacional/2019/11/11/bolivia-filtran-audios-de-lideres-opositores-llamando-a-un-golpe-de-estado-contra-evo-morales here]. Three parts of the plan are described as follows.
# “PREPARATORY PHASE” (already executed): Its purpose is preparing and organizing the field for the subsequent stages.
# “INTENSIVE STAGE” (in operation): Its purpose is generating convulsion and social instability in the country.
