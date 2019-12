2019 Coup in Bolivia

Line 3: Line 3:

== Planning the Coup == == Planning the Coup ==

+ [[File:Golpe-bolivia-2019-red-01-1-1536×1372.png|thumb|”The [https://www.celag.org/ee-uu-y-la-construccion-del-golpe-en-bolivia/ researchers] created a damning map that links the U.S. deep state, including NGO’s, as well as the U.S. government, the private sector and the media that were pivotal to the coup against Morales

+ In early October, weeks before the elections, leaked audio files of conversation between the coup plotters enabled a detailed” [https://ahtribune.com/world/americas/bolivia/3715-power-network-map-us-behind-coup.html Source]]]

⚫ A description of what was ongoing in an English-language two-part series ([https://bbackdoors.wordpress.com/2019/10/08/us-hands-against-bolivia-part-i/ 1] ([http://archive.is/ND7Ki archive]) [https://bbackdoors.wordpress.com/2019/10/10/us-hands-against-bolivia-part-ii-media-strategy/ 2] ([http://archive.is/zicpR archive])). The audio files, originally posted on dropbox but since deleted, can be found [https://www.tercerainformacion.es/articulo/internacional/2019/11/11/bolivia-filtran-audios-de-lideres-opositores-llamando-a-un-golpe-de-estado-contra-evo-morales here]. Three parts of the plan are described as follows.

# “PREPARATORY PHASE” (already executed): Its purpose is preparing and organizing the field for the subsequent stages. # “PREPARATORY PHASE” (already executed): Its purpose is preparing and organizing the field for the subsequent stages.

# “INTENSIVE STAGE” (in operation): Its purpose is generating convulsion and social instability in the country. # “INTENSIVE STAGE” (in operation): Its purpose is generating convulsion and social instability in the country.

