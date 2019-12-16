2019 Coup in Bolivia

[[File:Golpe-bolivia-2019-red-01-1-1536×1372.png|thumb|”The [https://www.celag.org/ee-uu-y-la-construccion-del-golpe-en-bolivia/ researchers] created a damning map that links the U.S. deep state, including NGO’s, as well as the U.S. government, the private sector and the media that were pivotal to the coup against Morales

In early October, weeks before the elections, leaked audio files of conversation between the coup plotters enabled a detailed description of what was ongoing in an English-language two-part series ([https://bbackdoors.wordpress.com/2019/10/08/us-hands-against-bolivia-part-i/ 1] ([http://archive.is/ND7Ki archive]) [https://bbackdoors.wordpress.com/2019/10/10/us-hands-against-bolivia-part-ii-media-strategy/ 2] ([http://archive.is/zicpR archive])). The audio files, originally posted on dropbox but since deleted, can be found [https://www.tercerainformacion.es/articulo/internacional/2019/11/11/bolivia-filtran-audios-de-lideres-opositores-llamando-a-un-golpe-de-estado-contra-evo-morales here]. Three parts of the plan are described as follows.