2020 — The Year Jim Clyburn Handed Trump Another Term

Trump is a poor president and a poor candidate. But pair him against Jeb Bush or Hillary Clinton and he has enough to win. Now the Democrats are getting him Biden.

If Trump could pick anyone to run against it’d be Biden. He personifies the establishment status quo every bit as Hillary Clinton did, only he can not form sentences.

Biden came away from the first three states with next to nothing in the delegate count (finished 4th in Iowa and 5th in New Hampshire) and the polls had Sanders closing in on him in South Carolina and leading in the black vote nationally. He had zero money and next to no presence in the upcoming Super Tuesday states.

Then came the big South Carolina win which was all Jim Clyburn, zero Joe Biden. 50 percent of the primary voters there said Jim Clyburn’s endorsement had a great deal of influence on who they picked. (66 percent of the Democratic primary in S. Carolina are African Americans.)

It was enough for the Party to see an opening and it sprung into action. Buttigieg and Klobuchar got the call to take one for the team and dully complied. The liberal media too hailed its next anyone-but-Sanders champion (Gabbard had already been erased from existence in a manner that would make Stalin proud). And with there being just two days and no debate between South Carolina and Super Tuesday there wasn’t enough time even for senile Biden to mess it up.

It could not have gone better for Biden. By underperforming for a month in a crowded field he avoided both the scrutiny of the voters and the attacks of the Sanders’ campaign. Both had mostly forgotten about him and his glaring deficiencies did not settle into the common consciousness.

Bloomberg, for example, used his millions to bring himself into the national spotlight only to totally implode on the Nevada debate stage when it became clear he is an abysmal candidate and politician. That never happened to Biden simply because he was only really in the national spotlight for two days before Super Tuesday during which he was able to hide behind endorsers.

It’s possible Sanders can still come from behind, but Biden has the lead now and unlike Sanders he doesn’t even need a majority to get the nomination, a plurality will do just fine. Also, Bloomberg has just quit and endorsed Biden. So if Warren doesn’t also quit (unlike Bloomberg she’s still deliberating) that makes it that much harder for Sanders.

It will be interesting to see if the power of the media narrative, which will be squarely behind Biden, will be enough to make up for the fact the man is hardly there. Putting senile Biden in the Oval Office would be the furthest thing from democracy. If you thought Obama or Buttigieg were empty suits and little more than placeholders for the unelected establishment and the deep state, then what about a guy who has trouble remembering the names of his wife and daughter?

So much about the Democratic message of the past four years that nothing is as important as dethroning the Hitler-Putin-Mussolini in the White House.

All that most Democratic voters wanted was an honest answer to who is the man to beat Trump, and they got suckered by the Party and the media irrationally afraid of Sanders (he’s not really much of a threat to them) into lining up behind the candidate the least capable of doing so. A Trump-Biden debate? Are you serious? There must be some kind of senior citizen cruelty law against that. It will be sad and pathetic to watch.

[embedded content]

[embedded content]

From https://www.anti-empire.com/2020-the-year-jim-clyburn-handed-trump-another-term/