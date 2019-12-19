3 Dead After Gunshots Heard Near FSB HQ In Moscow, Shooter Active

Three security guards are dead after a shooting at the entrance to Lubyanka headquarters of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) in central Moscow, Izvestia news website reports.

Moscow shooting: At least 2 security services officers wounded. “Sirena” plan declared (means suspect is on the loose) https://t.co/3pPjCKXrZS #Russia pic.twitter.com/93yvp6gqT2 — Liveuamap (@Liveuamap) December 19, 2019

The shooter is also reportedly on the loose.

Video of the shooter near the FSB building in Moscow. One person dead in reports. In a particularly Russian twist, the people in the cafe filming the scene giggle as they watch someone with an automatic rifle crouch-walk by them. https://t.co/bSk3vxOQLI — Aric Toler (@AricToler) December 19, 2019

The moment of the shooting, gunshots can be heard…

В москве, рф, в приёмной фсб грохнули троих охранников рф при путене) pic.twitter.com/VvXxLufVJa — 25ЄС_EU_UA_NATO_USA_יִשְׂרָאֵל🇮🇱🇺🇦🇺🇸🇪🇺🇬🇧 (@herooftheday10) December 19, 2019

Moment of shooting in Moscow – shots audible pic.twitter.com/HkCmuua6D1 — Liveuamap (@Liveuamap) December 19, 2019

Developing…

