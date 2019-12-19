3 Dead After Gunshots Heard Near FSB HQ In Moscow, Shooter Active

This post was originally published on this site

Three security guards are dead after a shooting at the entrance to Lubyanka headquarters of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) in central Moscow, Izvestia news website reports.

Virtual Entrepreneur Association

The shooter is also reportedly on the loose.

The moment of the shooting, gunshots can be heard…

Did Rudy go rogue?

Developing…

from http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/zerohedge/feed/~3/H7U6lM-mhJ4/active-shooter-situation-gunshots-heard-near-fsb-hq-moscow-least-2-wounded-1-dead

Thanks! You've already liked this
No comments