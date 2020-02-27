3 Rate Cuts This Year, Gold Bull, Silver, Plus Coronavirus And Supply Chains

On the heels of stocks closing negative for the 5th straight day, expect 3 Fed to cut rates this year, plus a look at the gold bull, silver and Coronavirus and supply chains.

3 Rate Cuts This Year

February 26 ( King World News ) – Liz Ann Sonders, Chief Investment Strategist at Charles Schwab: “Probability of 3 rate cuts this year up to 80% (see below).

80% Probability Of 3 Rate Cuts In 2020

New Home Sales

Charlie Bilello: “US New Home Sales rise to highest level since July 2007. (See below).

New Home Sales Highest Since 2007

Gold Bull

Alasdair Macleod: “Feels like gold will continue consolidating until Friday, perhaps dipping to $1620. If this trend-line is valid, should rise strongly next week. That fits with accelerating numbers of coronavirus cases outside China and commitments to print more money. (See below).

Gold Price To Rise Strongly Next Week

Copper/Gold Ratio

Holger Zschaepitz: “Ouch! Copper/Gold ratio dropped to the lowest level since early 2009, when the world was trying to pull out of a recession. Copper futures have slid more than 7% this year through, while Gold contracts are trading near a seven-year high on demand for haven assets. (See below).

Copper/Gold Ratio Lowest Since 2009

Coronavirus And Supply Chains

Sven Henrich: “Well, now that the virus is everywhere may as well open the supply chains again. We may all die, but at least we’ll still get all our Amazon deliveries on time.”…

Gold’s Parabola

Graddhy out of Sweden: “Not saying it’s a given here but that pink parabola sure looks interesting. (See below).

Gold Parabolic Surge Remains Intact

Silver

Graddhy out of Sweden: “Here on the longer term weekly we can see just how important my circa 18.50 level is. We are right at my black dotted resistance line; my circa 18.50 level. It does look ready. (See below).

Silver Preparing For Blastoff

Gold, Bonds, Coronavirus, Only Time In 30 Years

