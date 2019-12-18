4 month countdown: NATO's largest exercise in 25 years, Normandy Four meets, and another false flag in Syria

sott.net/news

It’s all starting to make sense. All of a sudden, I get the picture. See right through the scam. Which ain’t that hard to do, if you’ve been paying attention, which I have been. Paying attention is what you do when your life depends on it, as mine does, as those of my family and friends here do, and maybe, just maybe, as yours do too. So pay attention. These are dangerous times.

Let’s connect the following dots – The punk Zelensky’s smug, almost arrogant attitude at the recent Normandy Four meeting and his subsequent reneging on the agreement. Reliable info about another imminent false flag chemical attack by the White Helmets in Syria which may happen any day now. Again. Republican shit-hook Senator Cory Gardener’s “SMART ACT” to designate Russia as a “State Sponsor of Terrorism”, and “Russian-supported armed forces in the Donbas region of Ukraine as Foreign Terrorist Organizations” within the next three months. The largest NATO exercise in 25 years, “Defender Europe 20” with 60,000 soldiers (including 20,000 US soldiers to be shipped in) to begin in April 2020. Four months from now.

The next Normandy Four meeting, if it happens, is also scheduled for four months from now, too. This will be after Pompeo’s State Department determines whether the Donbass Republics qualify as terrorist organizations and Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism. (Does anybody want to guess which way that’s going to go?) Which will be after the upcoming false flag chemical attack in Syria which will this time, (and as usual without any proof) be blamed on Syria AND Russia and just in time for the biggest NATO build-up across Europe this century. Are you with me, Pilgrim?

When Zelensky goes to the next Normandy meeting, backed up by the French pretty boy and the German toad, they will attempt to dictate the terms to Putin – either allow the total re-write of the agreement, to include above all the immediate control of the border by Ukraine, or else the agreement will be voided, (which will, of course, also be blamed on Russia) and then Russian and the Donbass Republics become officially listed as “terrorists” by the goddamned US gov, and it’s back to the “Anti-Terrorist Operation” where the only alternative is The Big Ukrop Offensive, total war, the ethnic cleansing and genocide in Donbass that has been held in check for the past 5 years only by the credible threat of a Russian counter-offensive. But the question now is whether Russia will risk an all-out war with an already mobilized and ready NATO battle group perched on her borders, in order to save a few million Russian-speaking citizens of the Republics. Now, that is the question, isn’t it?

Either way, it looks like the Donbass Republics will soon be in for a hard, hard time, to put it nicely. Either we will suffer a re-enactment of Operation Barbarossa; a genuine nazi invasion, with death camps, slave labor and genocide, or we become ground zero for World War III. Of course, the US and NATO don’t want war with Russia, (just yet) but they are clearly going to continue to risk it, and up the ante considerably, in order to see if Russia will abandon its principles and the Republics in order to avoid it. Trump The Idiot will be onboard with the Deep State warmongers, because he will be convinced by the assholes and nazis who advise him that, one, it will win him the election by ridding him from the “soft on Russia” criticism, and two, the Russians will never risk war with NATO.

This “re-negotiation” of the Minsk and Steimeier Agreements can be presented in a way to give Russia a semi-palatable, (but false) face-saving excuse, if they decide to take it. “The agreement still stands, we have simply agreed to re-adjust the timetable, to allow Ukraine to take control of the border first.” Once the borders are sealed, once Ukraine’s “territorial integrity” is re-established, once Russia has capitulated, all the talk of voting and special status can be shelved. The “lustration”, “filtration” and “punishment”, in other words, the ethnic cleansing and genocide that will inevitably and immediately ensue, will be conducted in media silence and far from the cameras and microphones of ukrop and western media, who will, of course, be the only ones reporting from the newly “liberated” territories of the former Republics. And if some pesky journalist has the temerity to ask about the voting or human rights guarantees, the Ukrainian nazis and their US/NATO masters can simply say “может быть завтра”, “Maybe tomorrow”, which in Ukraine, is the polite way to say “Never.”

If Russia abandons the Republics, it might save itself from war with Ukraine and maybe NATO, at least for a little while, but Ukraine’s integration into NATO would then be fast tracked and assured, and Russia would again be faced with an emboldened, ruthless and voracious enemy at the gates. And if the ukrop nazis were to take the Donbass Republics, their next target would, without question, be Crimea. And Russia simply cannot and will not back down from that.

So, considering that I live in Donetsk, and intend to do so for the rest of my life, considering I am already on nazi death lists and will be immediately subjected to a fatal dose of “re-education” if I fall into the hands of ukrop punishers, what do I think will happen and what will I do? For me, these are questions of life and death, and I have only a few months to decide. Actually, I have already decided, and it looks like in the next few months, I will see the results of my decisions.

First, I do not think Putin and Russia will abandon the Republics. It would be cowardly, unprincipled and futile to do so, and these are adjectives that simply do not apply to Putin or to Russia. Putin has stated publicly and on more than one occasion that he will not allow a bloodbath or egregious human rights violations to be imposed on the citizens of the Donbass Republics, many thousands of whom are now Russian citizens as well. Putin has stated clearly that he knows what the ukrop nazis have in mind, what they will do if they have a free hand in Donbass. And above all, Putin and the Russian People know that capitulation is no refuge, no escape from relentless, ruthless aggression. And Putin has also said, and I quote, “I learned on the streets of Leningrad as a kid, if a fight is inevitable, it is better to hit first.” I am quite certain that Vladimir Putin will stand by his words, by his promises and his principles, and the Russian People will back him 100%. Of that I am sure. If a lioness and her cubs are surrounded by hyenas, the lioness may have a chance to survive if she abandons her cubs, but it just doesn’t happen like that. No way.

I expect the ukrops and their NATO masters to go through with their schemes, and present an ultimatum to Putin at the next Normandy Meeting in April 2020. I expect Putin will throw the ultimatum back in their faces and call their bluff and assure them that if Ukraine attacks the Republics, we will counter-attack, and Russia will be with us, come what may. Then we will see who is really ready to pull the trigger and do the ultimate “man dance”. Putin has promised that if Russia is attacked, he will destroy the places the attacks come from, and also the places where the orders for the attacks come from. And Vladimir Putin don’t lie.

I have long predicted that this war would not end gently, that there would be one more big battle, probably the biggest battle, before there will be peace in Ukraine. I have been told by people I trust and who are qualified to know, that if the ukrop army makes a major attack, a ground taking assault on the Republics, the Russian Army will be here in a matter of hours, with orders not to decimate, but to annihilate the nazi aggressors. And within a few days, the ukrop army will cease to exist. I believe this and am encouraged by it, and will act accordingly. Those first few hours will be tough, horrendous, but I will stay and fight. That’s what I came here to do, and so be it. There is no question of fleeing to Russia. I will defend my home and family from nazi invaders here, and I will fight until victory or death. This is not some stirring rhetoric or bombastic bullshit, I am serious, and the situation is serious, and I expect in the next few months to have to back up my words with actions. Again. And that is what I will do. If all-out war breaks out in Donbass, things will be tough here, really tough, Sarajevo tough, Grozny tough, but we will never surrender, and in the end, we will prevail. And we, Russia, the good people in this world who do not start wars but end them, will prevail whether the war is confined only to Ukraine or engulfs the whole world, which it may well do. As we say in Donbass, “This war will end like in 1945.”

The people of the USA and Europe should ponder what Donbass has gone through in these last 5 years, and understand it is not impossible that you too will experience war firsthand yourselves. If you allow your corrupt and bloodthirsty rulers to attack us, understand that we will hit back, hard, where you live, and understand that you will have it coming. Only the people of Europe and the USA can stop this insane and deadly gambit, and if you’re going to, you need to act now. Otherwise, your masters will proceed with this diabolical scheme and the whole world may well come crashing down around your heads. Things are fixin’ to get really, really real. Chose your side and make your move, while you still can. This time next year, the world will have changed, and it may be too late. For all of us.

from https://www.sott.net/article/425877-4-month-countdown-NATOs-largest-exercise-in-25-years-Normandy-Four-meets-and-another-false-flag-in-Syria