5 Mobile Apps That Will Make You a Better Gamer

Most competitive games require good problem-solving skills, fast reactions, quick thinking, and a great memory. Thanks to modern technology and internet-enabled devices like smartphones you don’t need to practice these skills in front of your computer. In fact, you’ll be able to practice on the go, whenever and wherever you want. Our list features the best apps for Android and iOS devices that will help you to become a superior gamer.

Brain Challenge

This app will help you improve your memory over time and you are expected to use high- level skills in analysis, problem-solving, logic and reaction skills. You can choose from 15 games and various levels of difficulty that will give seemingly endless opportunities to train your brain. The app also allows you to challenge other players and compete against them.

Online Casino Games

Online casino games, especially skill-based casino games like poker, baccarat, and blackjack will help you advance your memory, problem-solving skills, decision-making skills, and cognitive functions. Although you might need some time to learn the rules about certain casino games, you will immediately find that there are improvements in your gameplay.

Based on your preferences, you can try out some online casino games on online casino websites or you can also download apps on your smartphone. However, you should keep in mind that casino games are games of chance as they are games of skill. Hence, make sure you know the rules and spend some time playing for free before you start playing for money.

ReaXXor

You will definitely improve your reaction and quick responses with this app. There’s always room to improve your reaction times because in most games it can mean life or death for you. In this game, you will have to quickly memorize 10 colors and hit them as they randomly light up on your screen. You will be able to see your average reaction time and high scores. Don’t feel discouraged as you probably will need to practice multiple times before you achieve the required score.

Dactyl

This app provides fast-paced exercises for your brain and reflexes. The whole point of the game is to defuse the bombs before they explode. There’s no penalty, but you will see your spot in the global rank of the game and you can play as many times as you need to beat your latest high score.

The app is perfect if you like playing competitive games, as it will also test your endurance. There multiple modes and levels and the best part is that the game is completely free.

Charge Your Brain

In this app, you can select a different mini-game for a different part of your brain. There are 13 games and most of them are great for different types of memory. For example, you can choose to count 3D blocks, solve math problems, test your memory with different pictures and more. You can pick three different levels, easy, hard and normal. This app is great for games that test your strategy, memory, and logic.

