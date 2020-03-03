5G and the China Epidemic, by Jon Rappoport

This would be a much better article if the author sourced via footnotes his many claims. However, he raises some interesting possibilities if those claims are taken at face value. From Jon Rappoport at lewrockwell.com:

When a momentous event occurs, people weigh in. One person says, ‘X is the cause.’ Another says, ‘No, Y is the cause.’ Is it possible that X and Y are both causing the event? Of course. But people have a tendency to aim for one and only one explanation. This is a psychological factor that has nothing to do with the truth. If a person is starving and also going without water, is there only one reason for his illness? Both causes together are creating a dire situation. In the current “epidemic,” the combination of deadly air pollution in Chinese cities, and the rollout of 5G technology, could both be operating with horrific effect.

Here is a typical standard definition of 5G, from the industry: “5G is the 5th generation mobile network. It will take a much larger role than previous generations. 5G will elevate the mobile network to not only interconnect people, but also interconnect and control machines, objects, and devices. It will deliver new levels of performance and efficiency that will empower new user experiences and connect new industries.” (Qualcom.com)

Several petitions have circulated, with the aim of stopping 5G deployment altogether. From principia-scientific.org, here is an excerpt from one petition, which is claimed to have 26,000 scientists as signatories:

“We the undersigned scientists, doctors, environmental organizations and citizens from (__) countries, urgently call for a halt to the deployment of the 5G (fifth generation) wireless network, including 5G from space satellites. 5G will massively increase exposure to radio frequency (RF) radiation on top of the 2G, 3G and 4G networks for telecommunications already in place. RF radiation has been proven harmful for humans and the environment. The deployment of 5G constitutes an experiment on humanity and the environment that is defined as a crime under international law.”

Continue reading→

Share this: Like this: Like Loading…

from https://straightlinelogic.com/2020/03/02/5g-and-the-china-epidemic-by-jon-rappoport/