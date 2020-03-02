5G and the China Epidemic

When a momentous event occurs, people weigh in. One person says, ‘X is the cause.’ Another says, ‘No, Y is the cause.’ Is it possible that X and Y are both causing the event? Of course. But people have a tendency to aim for one and only one explanation. This is a psychological factor that has nothing to do with the truth. If a person is starving and also going without water, is there only one reason for his illness? Both causes together are creating a dire situation. In the current “epidemic,” the combination of deadly air pollution in Chinese cities, and the rollout of 5G technology, could both be operating with horrific effect.

Here is a typical standard definition of 5G, from the industry: “5G is the 5th generation mobile network. It will take a much larger role than previous generations. 5G will elevate the mobile network to not only interconnect people, but also interconnect and control machines, objects, and devices. It will deliver new levels of performance and efficiency that will empower new user experiences and connect new industries.” (Qualcom.com)

Several petitions have circulated, with the aim of stopping 5G deployment altogether. From principia-scientific.org, here is an excerpt from one petition, which is claimed to have 26,000 scientists as signatories:

“We the undersigned scientists, doctors, environmental organizations and citizens from (__) countries, urgently call for a halt to the deployment of the 5G (fifth generation) wireless network, including 5G from space satellites. 5G will massively increase exposure to radio frequency (RF) radiation on top of the 2G, 3G and 4G networks for telecommunications already in place. RF radiation has been proven harmful for humans and the environment. The deployment of 5G constitutes an experiment on humanity and the environment that is defined as a crime under international law.”

EMF*D: 5G, Wi-Fi & Cel… Dr. Joseph Mercola Buy New $22.49 (as of 09:30 EST – Details) “Telecommunications companies worldwide, with the support of governments, are poised within the next two years to roll out the fifth-generation wireless network (5G). This is set to deliver what is acknowledged to be unprecedented societal change on a global scale. We will have ‘smart’ homes, ‘smart’ businesses, ‘smart’ highways, ‘smart’ cities and self-driving cars. Virtually everything we own and buy, from refrigerators and washing machines to milk cartons, hairbrushes and infants’ diapers, will contain antennas and microchips and will be connected wirelessly to the Internet. Every person on Earth will have instant access to super-high-speed, low- latency wireless communications from any point on the planet, even in rainforests, mid-ocean and the Antarctic.”

“What is not widely acknowledged is that this will also result in unprecedented environmental change on a global scale. The planned density of radio frequency transmitters is impossible to envisage. In addition to millions of new 5G base stations on Earth and 20,000 new satellites in space, 200 billion transmitting objects, according to estimates, will be part of the Internet of Things by 2020, and one trillion objects a few years later. Commercial 5G at lower frequencies and slower speeds was deployed in Qatar, Finland and Estonia in mid-2018. The rollout of 5G at extremely high (millimetre wave) frequencies is planned to begin at the end of 2018.”

“Despite widespread denial, the evidence that radio frequency (RF) radiation is harmful to life is already overwhelming. The accumulated clinical evidence of sick and injured human beings, experimental evidence of damage to DNA, cells and organ systems in a wide variety of plants and animals, and epidemiological evidence that the major diseases of modern civilization—cancer, heart disease and diabetes—are in large part caused by electromagnetic pollution, forms a literature base of well over 10,000 peer-reviewed studies.”

“If the telecommunications industry’s plans for 5G come to fruition, no person, no animal, no bird, no insect and no plant on Earth will be able to avoid exposure, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, to levels of RF radiation that are tens to hundreds of times greater than what exists today, without any possibility of escape anywhere on the planet. These 5G plans threaten to provoke serious, irreversible effects on humans and permanent damage to all of the Earth’s ecosystems.”

Because 5G signal transmissions can only move, with useful accuracy, across very short distances, you see the reference, in the petition, to millions of base relay stations that will be built around the world. I would say MANY millions, if not billions. They will be positioned on light poles, on buildings, on fences, on all sorts of structures. Coming soon to your neighborhood; perhaps to the sidewalk right outside your house or apartment building.

And eventually, when tiny nanomachines (sensors) are installed in the body to report, in real time, on physical changes, and diagnose diseases, you’ll have your very own internal 5G transmitter. Will wonders never cease?

A number of independent researchers have attributed the so-called “epidemic” effects in China to the rollout of harmful 5G technology.

I have written and published several backgrounders on 5G, and I’m printing excerpts at end of this piece.

The first issue is: how much 5G is currently up and running in major Chinese cities? And an allied question: how much of China’s 5G is operating at the 60HGz frequency band—which appears to be the most harmful to health?

Here is a statement from lightreading.com, dated February 24 of this year. It combines prediction with report: “China Unicom and its rollout partner China Telecom agreed at a special conference last Thursday to speed up their 5G buildout.”

“The two telcos, which last year struck an agreement to jointly build and share their 5G networks, committed to deploying 250,000 base stations by the end of the third quarter – one quarter ahead of schedule…”

“In the first half of 2020 they expect to roll out 100,000 base stations in 47 cities, China Security Times reported.”

“As of February 20, the two operators had put into service 64,000 5G base stations nationwide.”

What is a base station? The term seems to apply to both small and large relay installations for passing along 5G transmissions. A small station might be the size of a shoe box attached to a light pole. It might be much, much larger, a hub containing many antennae.

For the moment, let’s assume the base stations referred to in the above article are a combination of large and small installations. Both types would be necessary to launch an extensive 5G network.

64,000 5G base stations currently up and running in all of China might not seem like a very big number. But it could be a big number, if only a limited number of cities are hosting these stations. And perhaps other telecom companies are very active, and perhaps they have installed more stations.

How much 5G is currently deployed in Wuhan, which is said to be the initial Chinese center for 5G deployment? Wuhan, of course, has been called “the epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic.” If 2018 and 2019 5G predictions are close to accurate, the answer would be: a lot.

Any significant deployment of 5G in Chinese cities can create human damage. And of course, in order to hide this damage, the cover story of THE VIRUS would be invoked. “Don’t blame our corporate 5G, or try to derail the hundreds of billions of dollars immediately coming our way. It’s the coronavirus. Salute the virus.”

One VERY serious claim: when 5G employs a frequency band at 60GHz, disruption in oxygen molecules occurs—and the crucial ability of hemoglobin to pick up oxygen and transport it throughout the body is seriously impaired. I’ve consulted with a trusted source. So far, as I continue to look for more evidence, I believe this assessment is too convincing to dismiss. The lack of open debate among professionals is a sign that the vital issue is being pushed into the background.

All in all, given the available literature on 5G, in the face of stonewalling and the refusal of telecom industry professionals to step forward with honest reports, common sense tells us to look to Wuhan and other major Chinese cities, and their rollout of 5G, for understanding the human damage there, which is being falsely labeled: “THE VIRUS IS CAUSING IT.”

Globally, the ramifications of 5G are immense. Here are excerpts from earlier articles I wrote on the subject:

A few decades ago, a movement was started to create an interconnected power grid for the whole planet. We were told this would be the only way to avoid wasting huge amounts of electricity and, voila, bring all nations and all people into a modern 21st century.

But now, it’s a different story, a classic bait and switch. The bait was the promise of One Grid for all. The switch is what 5G will bring us:

100 billion or more NEW devices online, all connected to the Internet and the Cloud. What could be more wasteful? What could be more ridiculous? This is the opposite of sane energy use.

Who really cares whether his 5G-connected refrigerator keeps track of the food items inside it and orders new items when the supply dwindles? Who has to have a 5G driverless car that takes him to work? Who must have a 5G stove that senses what is being cooked and sets the temperature for four minutes? Who lives and who dies if a washing machine doesn’t measure how much soap is stored inside and doesn’t order new soap? Who is demanding a hundred devices in his home that spy on him and record his actions? Who needs to load a movie in two seconds?

With 5G, the ultimate goal is: every device in every home that uses energy will be “its own computer,” and the planetary grid will connect ALL these devices to a monitoring and regulating Energy Authority.

As Patrick Wood details in his classic, Technocracy Rising, that worldwide Energy Authority was the dream of the men who launched the Technocracy movement, in America, in the 1930s.

They set out the key requirements—which weren’t technically possible then, but are quite doable now: continuous real-time measuring of both energy production and energy use from one end of the planet to the other…

…So that both energy production and energy consumption could be controlled. “For the good of all,” of course.

5G is a technology for making this happen.

Globalists: “We’re promising a stunning long-range future of ‘automatic homes’, where everything is done for you. But really, that’s the cover story. Ultimately, we want to be able to measure every unit of energy used by every device in every home—and through AI, regulate how much energy we will let every individual consume, moment to moment. We control energy. We are the energy masters. If you want to run and operate and dominate the world, you control its energy.”

Terms and projects like smart grid, smart meters, sustainability, Agenda 21, smart cities, climate change—all this is Technocratic planning and justification for Rule through Energy.

The beginning of an actual rational plan for energy would start this way: DUMP 5G. Dump the whole plan of installing small transmitter-cells on buildings and homes and trees and lampposts and fences all over the planet. Forget it. Don’t bring 100 billion new devices online. Aside from the extreme health dangers, it’s ridiculously expensive. It’s on the order of saying we need hundred-foot robots standing on sidewalks washing the windows of office buildings.

If some movie star wants to install 30 generators on his property and have engineers build him an automatic home, where he can sit back, flip a switch, and have three androids carry him into his bathtub and wash him and dry him, fine. But planning a smart city completely interconnected by 5G to the Internet of Things? Who gave informed consent to that? Nobody.

A global Energy Authority, of course, is going to decide that a small African country needs to be given much more energy, while Germany or France or the US will have to sacrifice energy for the cause of social justice. But this is yet another con, because you won’t see governments cleaning up the contaminated water supplies of that small African country, or installing modern sanitation, or curtailing the forced movement of populations into poverty-stricken cities, or reclaiming vast farm land stolen by mega-corporations and giving that land back to local farmers.

The whole hidden purpose of an Energy Authority is control.

And because the Authority is Globalist and Technocratic, it aims to lower energy use in industrial nations and help wreck their economies, making it much easier to move in and take over those countries.

Who in his right mind would propose a wireless system that relies on many, many, many cells/transmitters placed closely to each other, all over the world? This system would be far more vulnerable to physical disruption than the present 4G.

You can find many articles that claim the US military must have 5G for their most advanced planes—and for their developing AI-controlled weapons. How does that work? Where will all the transmitter/cells be placed on the ground and in the air?? Something is missing here. Is there another version of 5G we’re not being told about? Is geoengineering of the atmosphere the means for tuning up space so 5G signals can be passed along without cells/transmitters?

Part of the US obsession to bring 5G online quickly stems from competition with China, which at the moment is in the lead on developing and exporting the technology. “If China has it, we have to have it sooner and better.” This attitude sidesteps the issue of why we must have 5G in the first place.

“Along with the 5G there is another thing coming – Internet of Things. If you look at it…the radiation level is going to increase tremendously and yet the industry is very excited about it…. they project 5G/IoT business to be a $7 trillion business.” — Prof. Girish Kumar, Professor at Electrical Engineering Department at IIT Bombay

And the consumer gets what? The ability to watch the reruns of Law&Order he’s already watching? His current TV reception isn’t good enough? The appliances in his home will all be connected to Internet and talk to each other and spy on him and record his energy use, in conjunction with smart meters, for the Greater Good.

Somehow, you really need your toaster connected to the Internet? You want that? You can’t get along without that?

UNDOUBTEDLY, A KEY PART OF THE 5G PROGRAM IS, EVENTUALLY, MASSIVE NUMBERS OF DRIVERLESS CARS ON ROADS ALL OVER THE WORLD. This is the plan. Cars are connected and talk to each other. Humans play no role in this. The Technocratic Internet of Things decides how, at any given moment, to regulate traffic flows. Humans learn to be passive.

AND WITH THE INTERNET OF THINGS, THE TECHNOCRATIC ELITE WILL BE ABLE TO INSTALL ENERGY-USE QUOTAS AND CEILINGS FOR EVERY PERSON AND EXERT TOP-DOWN CONTROL ON THE PLANET.

“Mr. Jones, this is the voice of your house speaking. You have reached the assigned limit of your energy use for the month. Try to get along without energy until next month’s allotment comes online…”

At electricsense.com (5/12/17), the fatuous “upside” of 5G is exposed: “5G and IoT [Internet of Things] promises to connect us in our homes, schools, workplaces, cities, parks and open spaces to over a trillion objects around the world. It promises cars that drive themselves, washing machines that order their own washing powder and softener plus of course super fast downloads and streaming.”

“According to Fortune.com 5G will support at least 100 billion devices and will be 10 to 100 times faster than current 4G technology. (4G was already about 10 times faster than 3G).”

“It’ll bring download speed up to 10 Gigabits per second. This would let us have an entire building of people send each other data in close to no time, thus improving productivity.”

electricsense.com: “5G will utilize smaller cell stations (and the technology of beamforming) that’ll scramble/unscramble and redirect packets of data on a no-interference path back to us. This could mean wireless antennas on every lamp post, utility pole, home and business throughout entire neighborhoods, towns and cities.”

“Thousands of studies link low-level wireless radio frequency radiation exposures to a long list of adverse biological effects, including:

* DNA single and double strand breaks

* oxidative damage

* disruption of cell metabolism

* increased blood brain barrier permeability

* melatonin reduction

* disruption to brain glucose metabolism

* generation of stress proteins”

“Given that 5G is set to utilize frequencies above and below existing frequency bands…But the tendency (it varies from country to country) is for 5G to utilize the higher frequency bands. Which brings its own particular concerns…”

“The biggest concern is how these new wavelengths will affect the skin. The human body has between two million to four million sweat ducts. Dr. Ben-Ishai of Hebrew University, Israel explains that our sweat ducts act like ‘an array of helical antennas when exposed to these wavelengths,’ meaning that we become more conductive. A recent New York study which experimented with 60GHz waves stated that ‘the analyses of penetration depth show that more than 90% of the transmitted power is absorbed in the epidermis and dermis layer’.”

“The effects of MMWs [millimeter waves] as studied by Dr. Yael Stein of Hebrew University is said to also cause humans physical pain as our nociceptors flare up in recognition of the wave as a damaging stimuli. So we’re looking at possibilities of many skin diseases and cancer as well as physical pain to our skin.”

"A 1994 study found that low level millimeter microwave radiation produced lens opacity in rats, which is linked to the production of cataracts."

“An experiment conducted by the Medical Research Institute of Kanazawa Medical University found that 60GHz ‘millimeter-wave antennas can cause thermal injuries of varying types of levels. The thermal effects induced by millimeter waves can apparently penetrate below the surface of the eye’.”

“A 1992 Russian study found that frequencies in the range 53-78GHz (that which 5G proposes to use) impacted the heart rate variability (an indicator of stress) in rats. Another Russian study on frogs whose skin was exposed to MMWs found heart rate changes (arrhythmias).”

“5G will use pulsed millimeter waves to carry information. But as Dr. Joel Moskowitz points out, most 5G studies are misleading because they do not pulse the waves. This is important because research on microwaves already tells us how pulsed waves have more profound biological effects on our body compared to non-pulsed waves. Previous studies, for instance, show how pulse rates of the frequencies led to gene toxicity and DNA strand breaks.”

This is just a sampling of 5G’s disastrous effects. There is much more.

It’s full steam ahead for 5G on planet Earth.

Profits, top-down control, new technology—why bother with extensive health studies?

Once the effects on the population take hold, doctors will make diagnoses of DISEASES that seem to have nothing to do with 5G. They’ll call it Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, or a variety of blood disorders, they’ll look for THE VIRUS, and they’ll develop new drugs…the one cause they won’t find is 5G.

What do you know? I wrote that last item about THE VIRUS on March 26, 2018, long before the current “China epidemic” emerged.

