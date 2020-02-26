60-year-old Frenchman dies of Coronavirus in Paris

The European Union Times

As the coronavirus is continuing to spread through European countries, Reuters reported earlier in the day that the total number of confirmed cases in France stands at 17.

A 60-year-old Frenchman died from the coronavirus overnight in the Pitié-Salpêtrière University Hospital in Paris, senior health director Jerome Salomon said on Wednesday.

“Unfortunately (he) died during the night,” Salomon said.

The victim is among three new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the country as the total number of the cases now stands at 17.

The first victim in the country was an 80-year-old Chinese tourist, who died in mid-February.

The day before, authorities of several European countries, namely Austria, Croatia and Switzerland confirmed first cases of people infected with the coronavirus in their countries.

The same day, Italy that has become Europe’s hotspot of the coronavirus, said that the death toll from the virus infection had risen to ten, with a total of 332 people being infected.

Source

No votes yet. Please wait…

RELATED ARTICLES

Did you like this information? Then please consider making a donation or subscribing to our Newsletter.