630 new coronavirus cases reported in China’s Hubei province

TASS, February 23. Authorities in central China’s Hubei Province have recorded 630 new coronavirus cases in the region and the total number of those infected has reached 64,084, the country’s health commission said on Sunday.

Over the past day, 96 people have died in the province, including 82 in the regional center of Wuhan. Some 1,742 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals. More than 40,000 others are undergoing treatment, with 8,853 of them in critical condition.

Since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, some 15,299 people have recovered. A total of 2,346 those infected have died, and most deaths (1,856) were registered in Wuhan.

On December 31, Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of an unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan – a large trade and industrial center in central China populated by 12 million people. The source of the outbreak is the COVID-19 coronavirus. Cases of COVID-19 have been detected in at least 27 countries, including Russia. The WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak in China a global health emergency.

from https://tass.com/society/1123177