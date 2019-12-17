$64 Million In Jewelry Stolen From British Model Tamara Ecclestone In Brazen Heist

An estimated $64 million in jewelry has been stolen from British model and socialite Tamara Ecclestone, the daughter of former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone, according to NBC News.

Tamara Ecclestone

The 35-year-old has been left “angry and shaken” after burglars reportedly evaded both 24-hour security teams which patrol the west London street known as “Billionaire Row,” as well as Ecclestone’s own security officers, according to the report.

Ecclestone lives on Kensington Palace Gardens alongside notable neighbors, which include French and Russian ambassadors, as well as the Kensington Palace home of Prince William and his wife Kate.

According to the report, police announced that a number of items of jeweelry were stolen on Friday night, and the suspects were long gone by the time officers arrived with a dog.

“A fast-paced investigation is underway to locate the suspects and missing items,” said Detective Sergeant Matthew Pountney.

“I can sadly confirm there has been a home invasion at the Ecclestone-Rutland family home,” said a spokesman for the family, referring to her husband Jay Rutland.

“Tamara and family are well but obviously angry and shaken by the incident.”

Three males were reported by security as having been seen inside the property.

