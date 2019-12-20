71 Soldiers Killed In ISIS Attack On Military Camp In Niger (Photos)

southfront.org

Donate

ISIS carried out a large-scale attack on a Niger military camp near the border with Mali, killing 71 soldiers, the country’s Defense Ministry said.

“Sadly, we regret to announce the following toll: 71 military personnel killed, 12 injured. Others missing,” the defense ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, the attack took place in Inates on December 11 by “heavily armed terrorists estimated to number many hundreds.” Defense Minister Issoufou Katambe claimed that “substantial number of the terrorists were neutralized” were killed in the clashes.

ISIS in West Africa and ISIS-linked Boko Haram are two main terrorist factions that operate in the area. ISIS has about 3,000 members grouped in the Lake Chad region, where northern Cameroon converges with Nigeria, Niger and Chad.

ISIS released photos of the seized weapons:

Donate

from https://southfront.org/71-soldiers-killed-in-isis-attack-on-military-camp-in-niger/