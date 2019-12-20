96 Cemetery Tombs Desecrated with Swastikas in France was a Hoax

The European Union Times

Ohhh God, not again… look at these “victims” walking sad with sorrow in their eyes!!!!!! Can you believe that this crap continues to happen even to this day in 2019??

Remember the freaking outrage back in February 2019 over the “evil nazi demonic racist white people from hell” who desecrated the holy sacred and divine Jewish people’s tombs in France? 96 tombs were desecrated and French president Macron himself visited the cemetery and promised to send the white demons back to hell himself.

Back in February, president Emmanuel Macron of France has promised to punish vandals who daubed dozens of graves with swastikas in the Jewish cemetery of Quatzenheim.

Well guess what, AGAIN, this week, after many months of investigations, according to TruNews it was THE LOCAL RABBI (minute 0:53:34) who spray painted the tombs with swastikas, perpetuating yet another hoax in order to raise HATE against the demonic nazi white people from Hell and gather sympathy for the holy and divine Jews from Heaven.

So since president scumbag Macron whom the entire French people hate, promised to “punish the vandals”, will he punished them now?? Will he arrest the Jews who did this fake hate crime? If anything the rabbi should serve DOUBLE time in jail for misleading the authorities and playing with the law.

Now a people who operate on lies and deceit can’t be “chosen” by God under any freaking possible circumstance. Besides lets not forget who killed Jesus Christ and still deny Him to this day as the Messiah…

So enough with these foolish games, wake up you damn fools. Stop sleeping, this is the truth! The truth is that they are working hard to genocide us and make us go extinct until there is not one single 1 white person left alive in the entire world.

Then they say that memes like this are hateful, well are they fking hateful or is it just an honest portrayal of the fking reality???????????????????????????????????? These people are playing tricks on your mind! Don’t believe what your own eyes see, believe what we tell you…

These memes are as old as the 90s yet they still have relevancy to them even to this day…

No votes yet. Please wait…

RELATED ARTICLES

Did you like this information? Then please consider making a donation or subscribing to our Newsletter.