A falling meteor caught on camera in Russia's Karelia

The natural phenomenon occurred at 4:35 local time and lasted for about six seconds.

A falling meteor was caught on a CCTV camera in the Segezhsky district of the Russian Republic of Karelia.

The footage shows a meteor falling at a high speed in the skies above a populated area before a bright flash occurs.

The fall of the meteor happened early in the morning and lasted for about six seconds. Eyewitnesses say that the meteor landed with a loud bang.

[embedded content]

from https://www.sott.net/article/429587-A-falling-meteor-caught-on-camera-in-Russias-Karelia