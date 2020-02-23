A falling meteor fireball caught on camera in Russia's Karelia
This post was originally published on this site
sott.net/news
The natural phenomenon occurred at 4:35 local time and lasted for about six seconds.
A falling meteor was caught on a CCTV camera in the Segezhsky district of the Russian Republic of Karelia.
The footage shows a meteor falling at a high speed in the skies above a populated area before a bright flash occurs.
The fall of the meteor happened early in the morning and lasted for about six seconds. Eyewitnesses say that the meteor landed with a loud bang.
from https://www.sott.net/article/429587-A-falling-meteor-fireball-caught-on-camera-in-Russias-Karelia
LikeThanks! You've already liked this