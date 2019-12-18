A Petrifying Reality

As disclosed by the latest Washington Post-ABC News poll, which earns a rare A+ from Nate Silver, those Himalayan mountains of fact about Trump’s Ukraine corruption re-exposed by the House Judiciary Committee on national television day after day, witness after witness, had no effect on the body politic’s opinion about the president’s deserved fate.

I’m guessing that the hearings’ average network viewership logged in at roughly the population of Broken Bow, Nebraska. But whatever the actual count was, what we do know, with high confidence, is that nearly half of American adults are reckless, irrational children.

Forty-nine percent of those surveyed agreed with what any rational, prudent adult would say: that this Constitution-burning president must go. About the same percentage — 46 — constituted the improvident toddler community.

These percentages are virtually identical to those uncovered by an October, WaPo-ABC poll. Hence television networks’ dayslong showcasing of Trump’s many malfeasances produced nothing of significance — except its significant nothingness. Television may have been able move public opinion when Joe McCarthy astonishingly attacked the U.S. Army; but now, much of the public is unshakably opinionated well before becoming informed, if ever.

In fact, the greater the obviousness of Trump’s guilt, the more the Trumpian rabble seems to revel in circling its wagons tighter. A fulsome 86 percent believe that this manifestly corrupt president should escape even impeachment — a statistical uptick since October. The more evidence revealed against Trump, the more his supporters support him.

They’re a classic, clinical throng of Eric Hoffer’s “true believers.” Not only did 78 percent of them concur that Trump did nothing untoward in extorting Ukraine, an extra 7 percent said he never obstructed Congress, the opposing truth of which was above-the-fold news for weeks.

What to say about this horde of inbred hillbillies and unAmerican halfwits? Nothing that hasn’t already been said by everyone with a conscience, a genuine love of country, and respect for verity over partisanship. It’s what they believe they’re materially or philosophically gaining by endorsing Trump’s prodigious anticonstitutionalism that is the largely unanswerable riddle — and will have sociopsychologists and political historians puzzled for centuries.

