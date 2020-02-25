A US war with China or Russia, insanity on steroids

Rare Films of Nuclear Bomb Tests Reveal Their True Power | WIRED Nuclear physicists are using film scanners and computer analysis on old bomb test footage to uncover the weapons’ secrets. Still haven’t subscribed to WIRED …

A hot war with China? Is that in our future?

Well if US Defense Secretary Mark Esper is to be believed, considering his presentation at last weekend’s Munich Security Conference it just might be in our future.

Mike Whitney in his latest article, “Huawei in the Crosshairs” [1] provided this excerpt of Esper’s speech to the conference.

“I’d like to speak to you today about the number one priority of the United States Department of Defense: implementing the National Defense Strategy. The NDS states that we are now in an era of Great Power Competition, with our principal challengers being China, then Russia, and that we must move away from low intensity conflict and prepare once again for high-intensity warfare…”

Whitney further summarizes…”Current US policy towards China”:

1. China is a thief (“Party leadership continues its rampant technology theft”)

2. “Huawei and 5G are today’s poster child for…nefarious activity”

3. “China is a corrupt, authoritarian government that hates freedom. (“History has proven time and again, though, that authoritarianism breeds corruption, promotes conformity, smothers free thinking, and suppresses freedom”)

4. China is a threat to the western “rules based” system. (The PRC seeks to undermine and subvert this system.”)

5. China “is heading…in the wrong direction”

6. The Pentagon’s “number one priority is to move away from low intensity conflict and prepare for high-intensity warfare”

7. The United States is preparing for a war with China (The Chinese government needs to change its policies and behaviors” or else)

