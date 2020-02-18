About 1,000 Russian motor rifle troops wrap up tactical drills in Tajikistan’s mountains

“The servicemen practiced tactical measures in the defense and in the offensive, accomplishing assignments on various terrain, and also in populated areas, day and night, employing reconnaissance-fire and strike systems. At the final stage of the drills, the units conducted a live-fire exercise, firing all types of small arms, grenade launchers, and also the guns of combat vehicles against the targets that simulated the notional enemy’s tracked and wheeled hardware and manpower,” the press office said in a statement.

MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. About 1,000 motorized infantry troops of Russia’s 201st military base wrapped up their tactical drills at the Lyaur mountainous training range in Tajikistan, the press office of the Central Military District reported on Tuesday.

Over 2,000 controlled targets were set up at the training range for the drills. The maneuvers involved more than 200 items of armament and military hardware, including Mi-8 and Mi-24 army aviation helicopters, T-72 tanks, BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicles, Akatsiya self-propelled artillery guns, Sani mortars, AGS-17 and RPG-7 automatic and hand-held grenade launchers, drones and small arms.

Russia’s Central Military District is based in the territory of the Volga, Urals and Siberian integrated federal districts and 29 Russian regions. Structurally, the Central Military District also includes some overseas facilities: the 201st military base in Tajikistan, the Kant integrated military base in Kyrgyzstan and units stationed on the territory of Kazakhstan.

The 201st military base stationed in Tajikistan is Russia’s largest military facility outside its borders. The military base is located in the cities of Dushanbe and Bokhtar. The military base’s armament includes T-72 tanks, BTR-82A armored personnel carriers, Grad multiple launch rocket systems, Gvozdika and Akatsiya artillery systems.

Under the agreement signed in October 2012, Russia’s military base in Tajikistan will remain until 2042.