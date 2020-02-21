About 40 meaningful amendments expected to be included in Russian Constitution

MOSCOW, February 21. /TASS/. The final amount of amendments to be included in the Russian Constitution would be known after the bill’s second reading, but about 40 meaningful amendments are expected to be included in the basic law, says Andrey Klishas, the constitutional amendment workgroup co-chairman.

“All proposed amendments are in the works right now, we cannot count them now. Probably, there would be about 40 amendments. There would be more changes in the text, because some amendments require changing language at several points,” Klishas said.

The workgroup members would provide accurate statistics, the senator disclosed, adding that “it would appear no sooner than the bill is prepared for second reading.”