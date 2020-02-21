About 40 meaningful amendments expected to be included in Russian Constitution
MOSCOW, February 21. /TASS/. The final amount of amendments to be included in the Russian Constitution would be known after the bill’s second reading, but about 40 meaningful amendments are expected to be included in the basic law, says Andrey Klishas, the constitutional amendment workgroup co-chairman.
“All proposed amendments are in the works right now, we cannot count them now. Probably, there would be about 40 amendments. There would be more changes in the text, because some amendments require changing language at several points,” Klishas said.
The workgroup members would provide accurate statistics, the senator disclosed, adding that “it would appear no sooner than the bill is prepared for second reading.”
On January 23, Russia’s State Duma unanimously voted to approve the bill in the first reading on the constitutional amendments submitted by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The document, in particular, stipulates expanding the powers of the legislature and the Constitutional Court, a ban on high-ranking officials from holding residency permits in other countries, limiting the number of presidential terms, placing the supremacy of Russia’s constitution over international agreements and strengthening the state’s social obligations. The presidential bill also provides for a nationwide public vote on the amendments package.
The bill’s second reading was initially planned for February 11, but, due to sheer amount of proposed amendments, was initially postponed to February 14, and later to March 2.
