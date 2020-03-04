Accreditation is now open for journalists to cover the events celebrating the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941–1945

Accreditation requests can be submitted only at www.may9.ru.

The Organising Committee recommends that all journalists coming to Moscow to cover the 75th anniversary of Victory obtain their accreditation. Media representatives wishing to cover the events to be attended by the President of the Russian Federation and the heads of foreign delegations must be accredited.

Representatives of foreign media planning to visit Russia to cover the celebrations will get visa support. For this purpose, please fill in the relevant column in the accreditation form.

To receive an accreditation badge, please fill out a registration form (eng.may9.ru/accreditation).

Accreditation requests are accepted from Russian media registered with the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor) and foreign journalists.

The accreditation deadline is 5:00 pm (Moscow time) on March 31, 2020.

Applications submitted after this deadline will not be considered.

The organisers reserve the right to refuse accreditation without giving any reason.

After completing online accreditation procedure, journalists can pick up their accreditation badges at the Accreditation Centre (7, Mokhovaya St), which will operate from May 5 to May 10, 2020.

The list of accredited journalists as well as information about the accreditation badge pickup procedure and the Accreditation Centre’s working hours will be published after April 27, 2020, at the www.may9.ru website.

Phone numbers: +7 (495) 606 5397; +7 (495) 606 4027;

+7 (495) 606 55 27; +7 (495) 606 5017.

Email: [email protected]

from http://en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/62929