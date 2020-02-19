Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Signals Earth's atmosphere is shifting into a new era

sott.net/news

Incredible occurrences in our atmosphere leaning to rare and bizarre. New wind speed record set in California @ 209 MPH, breaking the old record set in 2017 of 199 MPH, near wind speed record in Iceland @255 KMH during bombogenesis Dennis. Triple peaks blanketed with snow Hawaii as we saw last year a repeat and some sort of light column phenomenon in Russia in a ski area. Add to this a new tear in the magnetic field and we are off to a GSM intensification start.

[embedded content]

