Addendum To Two “No Shit” Moments In A Row.

It occurred to me that some explanations regarding US Treasuries and main holders of those financial “instruments” must be explored in a separate addendum. This will help understand the dynamics of Russian-American relations. The main question is WHY buy US treasuries or US Treasury Bonds? Let’s give those a clear definition from financial “wizards” from Fidelity.

So, as you can see, the United States treasury sells US debt to, actually, finance US economy. Foreign entities buy this debt because they think they can earn low yield but reliable buck on those. Buying US treasuries is also a good indicator of trust, or otherwise, in US not only economically, but even more so geopolitically. I repeat ad nauseam that Pax Americana’s financial pyramid rests primarily with American military power mythology, not with US real economy. US real economy cannot generate enough growth to even scratch the surface of US debt obligations. Prior to roughly 2014 foreign governments’ buying of US treasuries was based on US economic data which was, to put it mildly, not exactly connected to the reality and risk expectations were allayed primarily by the ideas of the United States, having enough military wherewithal, would be able to coerce a whole host of countries to “offer” their resources to the United States, thus providing enough fuel for continuation of the racket for a little bit longer. Then something got broken. Exactly around 2014.

The US military “primacy” was called into a serious question. You all know what happened then. Then there was 2015, and then March of 2018, and on and on, and on. The only country in the world who can both wipe the United States off the map and defeat in conventionally in Europe simply stated that she doesn’t really gives a shit. Recall this:

Pay attention to the date of this report: 18 July 2018. About 100 days after Putin’s address to Federal Assembly on March 1, 2018 . The dates are not accidental. As anyone can see, US treasuries are a bit more than just financial instruments (any government issues those) but they have more sacral meaning as world’s admission, and a sign of belonging, to what was considered the global elite club based in Washington D.C. Now take a look at this graph:

Can you find Russia in it? Don’t even try. Russia is not going to be financing the economy of a country which declared Russia an absolute evil. You just don’t help people who viscerally hate and ready to kill you. So, as reputable Vesti reports (in Russian), Russia’s “investment” in the US treasuries on December 2019 was exactly $9.974 Billion . In other words, Russia has 7 times fewer US treasuries than Bermuda, and 25 times less than mighty Luxembourg . You see, at issue here is what drives the American “elites” completely mad and desperate. Here is simple answer, unlike even China, not to speak of occupied Japan, Russia has an official receipt of being fully sovereign country. Even economically mighty China cannot have as much freedom as Russia does in China’s economically symbiotic relations with the United States.

Russia does have those freedoms not just because she has one of the most, if not THE MOST, undervalued economy in the world–a courtesy of swindlers from all kinds of Western ratings and economic “analysis” institutions–but because this grossly undervalued economy produces weapons which allow Russia to insulate herself from any kind of blackmail and be her own thing. One of those major things is Russia’s refusal to get US financial “debt” as a sign of submission to the rules of self-proclaimed hegemon. Moreover, Russia, considering here global status, is leading the way in dumping US treasuries, and that is a deadly threat to existing regime in the West. As many observers within the Empire are noting, something really strange is happening to the symbol of the financial reign by the United States:

from http://smoothiex12.blogspot.com/2020/02/addendum-to-two-no-shit-moments-in-row.html