“Admit You Have a Problem”: Nunes Tells Schiff He Needs Rehab

Representative Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, told Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) that the Democrat is “in need of rehabilitation” after Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz released his FISA report last week that contradicted some of Schiff’s claims.

While Schiff in 2018 dismissed Nunes’ concerns about the FBI’s surveillance of former Trump campaign advisor Carter Page via a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrant, the IG report confirmed that the FBI’s warrant applications had 17 “significant errors and omissions” — most notably a doctored e-mail and a reliance on the unverified Steele dossier.

“After publishing false conclusions of such enormity on a topic directly within this committee’s oversight responsibilities, it is clear you are in need of rehabilitation, and I hope this letter will serve as the first step in that vital process,” Nunes said in a Sunday letter.

Schiff’s memo minimized Steele’s role and denied that the FBI committed any wrongdoing, stating, “FBI and DOJ officials did not ‘abuse’ the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) process, omit material information, or subvert this vital tool to spy on the Trump campaign.”

Additionally, Schiff asserted that the Justice Department “made only narrow use of information from Steele’s sources” to obtain the Page warrant and that the FBI used a “rigorous process” when using information from the dossier.

Nunes noted that the IG report “exposed all these declarations as false.”

For example, the FBI’s legal counsel described the warrant to monitor Page as “essentially a single source FISA” wholly dependent on the dossier.

Although mainstream media outlets have for years insisted that the dossier, prepared by former British spy Christopher Steele and paid for by the Democratic National Committee and the Clinton campaign, was corroborated, it contains numerous unsubstantiated claims, such as:

• That former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen went to meet with Russian hackers in Prague

• That Russia possessed an obscene blackmail tape about President Trump

• That Page accepted a bribe of a 19-percent share in a Russian company

• That the Trump campaign was paying Russian hackers out of a Russian consulate that doesn’t exist

While Nunes acknowledged that Schiff accepted that there were “issues and errors” in the Trump probe as described in Horowitz’s report, the Republican lawmaker said that Schiff’s opposition to the concerns of Attorney General Bill Barr and Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham (who is looking more deeply into the Russia investigation’s origin) “makes it clear your rehabilitation will be a long, arduous process.”

Despite the “errors and omissions” on the part of the FBI, Horowitz concluded in his report that there was no evidence of bias against President Trump or his associates. Barr and Durham disagree with the assessment.

“Based on the evidence collected to date, and while our investigation is ongoing, last month we advised the Inspector General that we do not agree with some of the report’s conclusions as to predication and how the FBI case was opened,” Durham said in a statement.

Nunes accused Schiff of failing to conduct proper oversight and of using the Intelligence Committee “as a launching pad to impeach the president for issues that have no intelligence component at all.”

Schiff is guilty of “hijacking” the committee, Nunes said, who told his Democratic counterpart, “As part of your rehabilitation, it’s crucial that you admit you have a problem.” Nunes called on Schiff to bring Horowitz before their committee “at the nearest opportunity.”

In an interview with Fox News Sunday, Schiff said that he “would have called out the FBI” if he had known about the errors described in the IG report.

Earlier this month, Nunes said he is exploring “all legal options” over what he says was a violation of his civil liberties after Schiff examined his phone records and published them in his impeachment report.

Schiff’s report claimed the calls showed coordination between Nunes and President Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, allegedly with the aim of smearing former ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch and digging up dirt on Joe Biden.

“The House Intelligence Committee Republicans, we continue to expose Democrat corruption over and over again. And what always happens is right when we expose them … they go out to kill the messenger,” Nunes said.

The House Judiciary Committee released a 658-page report on Sunday detailing two articles of impeachment against the president — one for abuse of power and one for “obstruction of Congress.”

According to House Democratic leadership aides, a floor vote on the impeachment articles is scheduled for Wednesday.

Photo: AP Images

Luis Miguel is a writer whose journalistic endeavors shed light on the Deep State, the immigration crisis, and the enemies of freedom. Follow his exploits on Facebook, Twitter, Bitchute, and at luisantoniomiguel.com.

from http://www.thenewamerican.com/usnews/politics/item/34355-admit-you-have-a-problem-nunes-tells-schiff-he-needs-rehab