Aeroflot expects supplies of A350, SSJ 100 in this year

MOSCOW, March 3. /TASS/. The Aeroflot Group expects the delivery of 55 aircraft this year, according to the corporate presentation for analysts. Among them are eleven wide-body Airbus A350 jets and 22 SSJ 100 jets, the Russian airline says.

Ten SSJ-100 airplanes were to be delivered last year but were postponed until 2020, Aeroflot says in the presentation.

The air carrier also awaits supplies of two wide-body Boeing 777 jets, six narrow-body Airbus A320 planes, three A321 and seven Boeing 737 airliners. As regards regional aircraft, the group plans to receive two new Bombardier DHC-8 and DHC-4 planes. Thirteen airplanes will be decommissioned over the year.

The Group fleet consisted of 359 airplanes, according to data as of 2019 year-end.

from https://tass.com/economy/1126139