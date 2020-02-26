Aeroflot notes desire of passengers to return tickets to Italia, South Korea and Iran

MOSCOW, February 26. /TASS/. Aeroflot observes the desire of passengers to return tickets to Italy, South Korea and Iran, press service of the Russian air carrier told TASS on Wednesday.

The Russian consumer market watchdog Rospotrebnadzor recommended earlier to refrain from visiting these countries against the background of the coronavirus spread in Italy, Iran and the Republic of Korea.

“We take note of applications of passengers for the return of tickets to these destinations but the actual number of refusals can only be determined according to the actual load,” Aeroflot said in a comment.

from https://tass.com/economy/1124191