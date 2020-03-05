Aeroflot to suspend flights from Moscow to Hong Kong on March 7

MOSCOW, March 5. /TASS/. Aeroflot Airlines will suspend flights from Moscow to Hong Kong on March 7, the last flight from Hong Kong will be made on March 8, the airline said in a statement. The company does not explain the reasons behind this decision.

“Aeroflot temporarily suspends flights on the route Moscow – Hong Kong – Moscow. Flights from Moscow will be operated until March 7, from Hong Kong – until March 8 (inclusively),” the statement said.”

According to the statement, passengers who bought tickets no later than March 5, can arrange a forced change in the date of departure or a forced return.