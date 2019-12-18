Sexual violence in Germany has skyrocketed since Angela Merkel allowed more than one million mostly male migrants from Africa, Asia and the Middle…

The remembrance of war, the remembrance of those who die in battle in any friction of combat, is sacred if understood in the political and cultural…

Udo Stein is a young but quite famous politician not only in Germany but in the whole world. Elected in spring to the regional parliament of Baden-…

Recently, experts and people simply interested in politics increasingly wonder what the objectives are of the leadership of Germany, or rather the…

Germany’s Muslim population skyrocketed by more than 850,000 in 2015, for the first time pushing the total number of Muslims in the country to nearly…

Several attacks of migrants from the Middle East have shaken Germany and France during the last week. July 18 17-year-old Afghan teen, armed with an…

German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier is on an official visit to Russia. In Yekaterinburg, he delivered a public lecture and also met with…

For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be famines, and pestilences, and earthquakes, in diverse places…

The man who attacked train passengers in Germany with an axe, turned out to be a refugee from Afghanistan. The 17-year-old Afghan man recently…

German President Gauck has relieved Frank-Walter Steinmeier from the post of Foreign Minister, and Vice Chancellor and Economy Minister Sigmar…

Sebastian Gemkow, Saxony’s state justice minister, admitted responsibility for the suicide of terrorist Jaber al-Bakr, who was supposed to be «the…

Angela Merkel wants to get other European Union member countries to agree to step up sanctions against Russia because of its role in the war in Syria…

from https://www.therussophile.org/afd-elects-new-party-leaders.html/