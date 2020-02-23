Al-Qaeda Militants Raid Syrian Army Positions In Northwest Hama

southfront.org

The al-Qaeda-affiliated “Wa Harid al-Muminin” operations room claimed on February 23 that its militants had raided positions of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in northwest Hama.

In a press release, the operations room claimed that “several” service members were killed in the raid, which targeted army positions in the vicinity of the town of al-Kirkat in the Ghab Plains.

Contrary to Wa Harid al-Muminin’s claims, Pro-government sources said the SAA foiled the attack without sustaining any losses.

A few hours after the attack, several Russian airstrikes targeted the surroundings of a Turkish post in northwest Hama. The attack may have been launched from there.

The Wa Harid al-Muminin operations room was formed in 2018 by al-Qaeda-affiliated Jamat Ansar al-Islam, Horas al-Din, Jabhat Ansar al-Islam and Ansar al-Tawhid.

The operations room, which is a close ally of al-Qaeda-affiliated Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), is now operating side by side with Turkish-backed militates in Greater Idlib. Militants of the room were observed near Turkish troops during the recent failed attack on al-Nayrab.

