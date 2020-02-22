Albania extradites Russian who fought for Islamic State in Syria – FSB

MOSCOW, February 22. /TASS/. Albania has extradited a Russian national who fought for the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia), Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said in a statement on Saturday.

According to the FSB, Rasul Mislayev shared radical Islamist ideas and “left for Syria in 2013 to participate in the Islamic State’s military activities against the government forces.”

Officials from the Federal Penitentiary Service and the INTERPOL National Central Bureau brought Mislayev to Russia on Friday.

from https://tass.com/science/1123049