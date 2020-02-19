Aleppo International Airport Accepts First Commercial Flight In 8 Years: Photos and Video

southfront.org

After 8 years of being closed, on February 19th, the Aleppo International Airport received its first flight which came from Damascus.

The long hiatus was imposed due to concerns over the safety and security of passengers due to shelling from militants on the suburbs of Aleppo City.

In a statement to journalists on board the plane, Transport Minister Eng. Ali Hammoud said:

“Putting Aleppo International Airport into service again, and the return of the internal flight, and later the external flights is a significant victory which has been achieved thanks to the scarifies of the heroic Syrian Army and the steadfastness of the Syrian people who stand by their army to liberate Aleppo and the rest of the Syrian Arab territories.”

This was made possible after on the evening of February 16th, the Syrian Arab Army liberated the entire western Aleppo countryside from militants.

On February 17th, the Syrian Transport Ministry announced putting Aleppo International Airport into service again and that it is ready to receive flights, the first of which took place on February 19th. It further announced that there will be timetables for other flights from Aleppo International Airport to Cairo and Damascus in the coming days.

People celebrated the victory in the streets.

Two days later, on February 18th, the Syrian government began work on clearing and restoring the M5 Aleppo-Damascus Highway and to attempt and return a sense of normality to the liberated area.

