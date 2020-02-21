ALERT: Major Gold & Silver Bull Market Breakout And Buy Signal

We have just seen a major gold and silver bull market breakout and buy signal.

Gold/Silver Ratio

February 20 ( King World News ) – Graddhy out of Sweden: “My long standing weekly ratio chart for gold vs silver is coming along as expected. It has now started to drop from my blue lower trend line, as expected, building out the right shoulder of my purple h&s (head & shoulders). (See below).

GOLD & SILVER BULL MARKET BUY SIGNAL:

Silver Now Set To Dramatically Outperform Gold

Silver

Graddhy out of Sweden: “Forming the right shoulder of my pink inverse h&s (head & shoulders) coming out of my purple end around the apex move, while BO (Breakout) from my blue triangle plus building out the right side of my green rounded bottom. And pink neckline sitting at start level for my thin zone. Massively bullish. (See below).

Silver Now Has A Massive Bullish Setup

GDX (Gold Mining Stocks)

Graddhy out of Sweden: “Yesterday we completed an around the apex move for my purple triangle, confirming my FBO (Fake Break Out) call. And as it broke above that upper purple trend line, we also got confirmation that we got a shortened DC (Daily Cycle) and a DCL (Daily Cycle Low) at day 14. (See below).

Gold Mining Stocks See Major Breakout For GDX

This Will Push The Price Of Gold Higher

