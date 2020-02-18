All 144 people evacuated from Wuhan to Russia confirmed healthy
MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. /TASS/. All 144 people evacuated from China’s Wuhan to the Russian city of Tyumen have been confirmed healthy, head of the Tyumen Region Healthcare Department Inna Kulikova told reporters on Tuesday.
“We have received the final results of follow-up tests for coronavirus from the Novosibirsk Research Center “Vector.” All those evacuated from China to Tyumen are healthy,” the official said.
On February 5, two Russian Aerospace Forces’ aircrafts transported 144 people from China’s Wuhan (capital of the Hubei province), including 128 Russian nationals, along with citizens of Ukraine and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states.
Local officials inform that six people plan to stay in Tyumen after leaving the quarantine center. The rest of the evacuees will head home using air or railway service. Earlier, Russian Minister of Transport Yevgeny Dietrich stated that all the Russian citizens evacuated from China would travel free of charge to their home regions after being released from the quarantine center.
On December 31, Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of an unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan — a large trade and industrial center in central China populated by 11 million people. The source of the outbreak is the COVID-19 coronavirus. Cases of coronavirus have been documented in at least 25 countries, including Russia. WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak in China a global health emergency.
Currently, the total number of people infected with coronavirus exceeds 72,000 in China with over 1,800 reported deaths. Meanwhile, approximately 12,500 people are said to have recovered from it.
from https://tass.com/society/1121487