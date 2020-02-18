Alrosa sells pink diamond to US collector

MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. The Russian diamond miner Alrosa sold a 6.21-carat cushion cut pink diamond to US-based collector Larry West, the company says on Tuesday.

Alrosa does not disclose the selling price of the gem.

“As global production declines, pink diamonds will become rarer and thus more valuable,” Larry West said. “This is the first diamond from Russia that I have bought directly from ALROSA. It possesses excellent characteristics and will certainly take a worthy place in my collection,” the collector added, cited by Alrosa.

The diamond was unearthed in Yakutia. The buyer was provided with detailed information about the gem’s origin, including a digital certificate with the detailed history of mining and cutting.