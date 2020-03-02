Amendment to the Code of Administrative Offences

The Federal Law adds a note to Article 20.3 of the Code of Administrative Offences of the Russian Federation, which provides for administrative liability for the propaganda or public display of Nazi emblems or symbols, or emblems or symbols of extremist organisations, or other emblems or symbols, the propaganda or public display of which is prohibited by federal laws. In accordance with the note, the provisions of this article do not apply to cases of using the indicated emblems or symbols in which a negative attitude to the ideology of Nazism and extremism is formed and there are no signs of propaganda of Nazi or extremist ideology.

from http://en.kremlin.ru/acts/news/62898