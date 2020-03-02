Amendments to laws regulating procedure for entering Russia by foreigners with electronic visas
The law stipulates that foreign citizens holding e-visas may enter Russia not only through airport checkpoints in the Far Eastern Federal District but also through automobile, river and mixed checkpoints located on the territory of the federal district. The list of such checkpoints shall be determined by the Government of the Russian Federation.
