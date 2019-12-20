America’s Got Talent – Singing Trump

On Wednesday, the House voted to impeach President Trump but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said that Trump’s acquittal in the Senate is a foregone conclusion.

His comments drew criticism from Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who told the BBC, “If a judge said that, a judge would be disqualified from sitting on the case.”

Ginsburg’s criticism appeared to be reserved for the many Republican senators who’ve said that the House has failed to provide evidence to substantiate an impeachable offense.

She seemed to be overlooking the fact that four Democrat senators currently running for president, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Corey Booker and Amy Klobuchar have all been calling for Trump’s impeachment for years.

In 2017, I missed the whole Singing Trump phenomenon on America’s Got Talent but just now saw clips on Twitter that had me rolling on the floor with laughter.

What’s amazing to ponder as you watch this is how much more entrenched the #Resist campaign has become that would preclude such a comedy act from airing on national TV today.