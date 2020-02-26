America's Newest Most Powerful Submarine Has A Stealth Problem 

The Navy’s newest fast-attack submarine was recently spotted with structural damage to its stealth coating after returning from its first deployment, which brings into question the manufacturing process of the shipbuilder, reported Forbes.

The USS Colorado (SSN 788), a nuclear-powered US Navy Virginia-class attack submarine, was recently photographed with large sections of its stealth coating, known as anechoic coating, missing on its starboard side. The layer is an outer skin, consisting of a sonar-absorbing material that makes the vessel virtually undetectable.

Colorado was launched on March 17, 2018, and this is one of America’s newest and most powerful submarines, already experiencing issues with its outer stealth coating that could make it susceptible to detection by enemy forces.

The vessel recently returned from deployment in harsh northern waters, traveling approximately 39,000 nautical miles.

Forbes notes that the US, British, and Russian navies have all had similar problems with stealth skin breaking off during deployments.

However, Colorado experienced structural damage to its stealth coating on its first deployment, opening up questions surrounding the shipbuilder’s manufacturing process.

The Trump administration has plowed nearly $2 trillion into the military, and the Navy still can’t figure out a reliable stealth skin for its most advanced nuclear-powered submarines.

At some point, all this unproductive war spending will bankrupt America. The latest evidence above shows the amount of waste the administration is spending on the military for machines that fall apart in the first deployment.

