An Official Emergency

As officials scramble to get in front of a disease that seems to easily evade their slow-footed efforts, SARS-COV-II is growing exponentially in several countries.

Iran’s cases and deaths are certainly far higher then they claim, as recent gruesome video evidence supports.

The Federal Reserve took it’s only hammer out of its bag and performed a surprise 50 bp (0.5%) emergency rate cut. The last times the Fed performed such a cut were followed by bad moments in financial history including March 2001, and Oct 2008.

Further, the supply shocks are just starting to be felt, and China’s economic activity proxies (such as passenger miles, pollution levels, etc.) all point to a continued stoppage of a huge proportion of its economy.

You need to be ready for an explosion of cases in your country, especially if you live in a cooler climate.

Please, use every day to improve your circumstances.