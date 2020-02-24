Ancient woman with ‘ALIEN-LIKE' SKULL unearthed in Russia (VIDEO)

The remains of a woman, believed to be from antiquity, with an elongated alien-like skull has been found during excavations of an ancient burial site in southern Russia.

Since 2017 bones belonging to humans and numerous wild and domestic animals, along with a large number of ceramics, ornaments and bronze arrowheads have been discovered at the remarkable Gamurzievsky settlement in the city of Nazran, Ingushetia.

However this week’s discovery of a woman’s skeleton – which dates back to between the 4th and 6th century – is particularly unique because of the fascinating intentional deformation of her skull and neck.

The practice of changing the shape of one’s head, scientifically known as artificial cranial deformation (ACD), is a known tradition among many peoples of the world. Today, the result resembles Hollywood’s perception of what a alien from outer space might look like.

“History knows many examples of purposeful change in the shape of the head,” said a representative from the Yevgeny Krupnov Archaeological Center carrying out the dig.

Skulls were elongated from infancy using rings and repeated bandaging for the first few years of life as a sign of a special status to command certain privileges in society. Remains of elite ancestors from various tribes including the Sarmatians, Alans, Huns have also been found to have elongated skulls.

Last year scientists finally identified the 1,500-year-old remains of several high-ranking “treaty brides” from Bulgaria and Romania discovered with tower-shaped skulls. In Peru some 38 high-ranking members of the pre-Inca population were also found with teardrop-shaped heads that represented their prestige and social rank.

