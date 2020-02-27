Gorshkov. Courtesy of TASS.

I know there will be now very many incidents of a severe butt-hurt but we all have been warned in 2018 and in related news:

Translation: Krasnoyarsk Krasnoyarsk (Kansk) air regiment will be fully equipped by Kinzhal hyper-sonic missiles by 2024.

As you may have guessed already, those Kansk’s MiG-31Ks (currently there are MiG-31BMs serving there) with Kinzhals could easily be deployed to forward Russia’s Pacific Coast airfields (there is only 2,000 miles, as crow flies, between Krasnoyarsk and Vladivostok) and you know what that means. As I already stated many times–naval warfare as we know it is over. It was for some time already, but this time it is official.

from http://smoothiex12.blogspot.com/2020/02/and-it-flies.html