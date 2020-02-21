And Now — a Dimwitted Political Gangster as Director of National Intelligence

The president has named an ambassador, political thug and Trumpism fanatic, Richard Grenell, as the acting director of national intelligence, bypassing, once again, a Senate confirmation, and installing the most perfectly unqualified candidate in this critical post. No qualified candidate was a candidate, since a qualified candidate would know, and would have said many times, that POTUS is an idiot.

As Trump’s ambassador to Germany, Grenell was, predictably, an international calamity. Early in his undiplomatic career he publicly announced, “I absolutely want to empower other conservatives throughout Europe. I think there is a groundswell of conservative policies that are taking hold because of the failed policies of the left.” He also parroted POTUS’ idiotic repudiation of President Obama’s highly efficacious Iran nuclear deal, imperiously instructing German firms to “wind down operations [with Iran] immediately,” or suffer American sanctions. This too failed to grab any favorable attention.

Germany’s highest-ranking Social Democrat politely informed Grenell, “I know you are still quite new at your post, but it is not part of the job description of an ambassador to interfere in the politics of his guest country.” And the European Parliament’s former president said Grenell saw himself as less an ambassador than a “far-right colonial officer.”

So naturally, having embarrassed himself and the United States, and being in possession of absolutely no national-intelligence experience whatsoever, the aggressively nasty Grenell is Trump’s logical choice to thoroughly bollix the most important, nonpartisan intel position in all of government — putting millions of American lives at risk, and all for nothing but the greater glory of the Supreme Leader, Lawgiver, and Lout.

And the Trumpeteers cheer — themselves being in possession of absolutely no shame, no interest in competence, no regard for expertise, and no brains. Just like their idiotic idol.

_______