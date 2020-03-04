Ankara’s actions in Idlib aim to halt Syrian advance in the east, says Assad

MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. Turkey’s actions in Idlib are aimed to halt the Syrian advance in the east of the country, Syrian President Bashar Assad said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 channel on Wednesday.

He stated that Turkey “has made every effort to hinder the liberation of it (Idlib – TASS), so that we would not be able to move to the east,” he said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has deployed troops to Syria following US orders, al-Assad claimed.