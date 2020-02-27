Anna News Agency: Syria Report Feb. 27, 2020

VeteransToday

[embedded content]

Syria. Kafr Awaid City Released ANNA News correspondents report that Syrian forces liberated Kafr Awaid, located in the southern part of Idlib province. For a day from Kafr Nabeul, the 25th division passed strictly west more than 15 kilometers. The height of Klekel was taken.

SANA also reports that government forces returned another 15 villages in the vicinity of Kafr Awaid within 24 hours, defeating gangs of terrorists from the Jebhat al-Nusra group. Syrian troops have begun clearing neighborhoods and clearing streets.

Syria. Fights for Sarakib Information from some Turkish media about the seizure by the troops of the Syrian “moderate opposition” of the city of Sarakib in Idlib province is untrue.

It is reported by TASS with reference to a military source. SANA reports that the units of the Syrian army are fighting fiercely with gangs that “with great force” attack the defensive lines of government troops in order to return the strategic city under control. The militants from the Jebhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in the Russian Federation) and armed opposition brigades provide fire support to Turkish troops.

It is reported that Syrian artillery inflicts intensive strikes on advancing gangs, in their ranks there are dozens of dead and wounded, several armored vehicles of the enemy were destroyed. Earlier, Reuters, citing representatives of illegal armed groups, reported that armed groups of the so-called Syrian opposition, supported by Turkey, claim that they were able to regain control of the strategically important city of Sarakib.

USA. US will not return to Syria US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said that the US does not plan to return its troops to the Turkish-Syrian border and to take any part in the conflict in Syria. The head of the US Chief of Staff Committee, Mark Milli, added that the US’s primary concern remains the fight against the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in the Russian Federation) in eastern Syria.

“We have neither the intention nor the plans to again take part in the civil war in Syria or to return our forces to the Syrian-Turkish border,” Milli emphasized. Syria. US equipment in Syria The Fars Iranian agency, citing sources, reports that the US sent hundreds of trucks with building materials and equipment to strengthen its bases in northeastern Syria.

Agency reports that in two days at least 300 American trucks crossed the Iraqi-Syrian border at the Al-Walid border checkpoint and headed to the northeastern Syrian provinces of Hasek and Deir ez-Zor. Some vehicles arrived in the area of ​​Tell Birak and Tell Baidar in Hasek. Another piece of material was delivered to the Al Omar oil field, next to which the United States also intends to create a fortified zone.

Russia. Putin’s meeting with Erdogan Russian President’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that President Putin’s plans for March 5 do not include a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Peskov also said that in the schedule of the president for March 5 there is no trip to Istanbul. Peskov noted that there is a dialogue between Russia and Turkey at the expert and working levels.

“First of all, to discuss the crisis around Idlib.” Earlier, plans to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 5 in Istanbul were announced on February 26 by Turkish resident Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Qatar. US agreement with the Taliban. Sohail Shahin, an official representative of the Qatari Taliban political office, said the agreement between the United States and the radical Taliban movement (banned in the Russian Federation) will be signed on Saturday, February 29. This was reported by The Khaama Press. The signing ceremony will be held in the capital of Qatar, Doha. Foreign ministers and special representatives from 26 countries are invited to the ceremony. Russia will be represented by the Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov. The Taliban will sign the agreement with Mullah Abdul Gani Baradar. ._._._._._._._._._._._._._._.

ANNA-News Agency is a volunteer project. ANNA-News volunteers report on events, shoot videos and publish analytical articles on the national security of Russia and its allies in modern military-political conditions. ANNA-News is the latest and latest news from war zones. More information on the website.http://anna-news.info To help the project financially: http: //anna-news.info/pomoshh-agentst …

VT Editors is a General Posting account managed by Jim W. Dean and Gordon Duff . All content herein is owned and copyrighted by Jim W. Dean and Gordon Duff

DISCLOSURES: All content herein is owned by author exclusively. Expressed opinions are NOT necessarily the views of VT, authors, affiliates, advertisers, sponsors, partners or technicians. Some content may be satirical in nature. All images within are full responsibility of author and NOT VT. All content herein is owned by author exclusively. Expressed opinions are NOT necessarily the views of VT, authors, affiliates, advertisers, sponsors, partners or technicians. Some content may be satirical in nature. All images within are full responsibility of author and NOT VT. About VT – Read Full Policy Notice – Comment Policy

from https://www.veteranstoday.com/2020/02/27/anna-news-agency-syria-report-feb-27-2020/