Another astroturfing operation against Bernie Sanders fails miserably

Unusually loud booing and jeering directed disproportionately at Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren during Tuesday night’s Democratic presidential debate—particularly when the senators criticized billionaire businessman Michael Bloomberg—sparked probing questions about the class composition of the audience packed inside the Gaillard Center in Charleston, South Carolina.

Journalists and other observers pointed to local reporting from Feb. 6 on the Charleston County Democratic Party’s offer of a $1,750 to $3,200 sponsorship package that included tickets to the Charleston debate and other events.

“This is something that the average person doesn’t usually get to go to,” Colleen Condon, chair of the Charleston County Democratic Party, told local television news station WCSC-TV.

Citing party officials, the outlet reported that “tickets are handed out to organizers like the Democratic National Committee, CBS, Twitter, and the Black Caucus Institute. Then, they are first given to paid sponsors and handed to campaigns to pass out extras.“

[…]